Veteran's Day Events

(Veteran’s Honored over the weekend)…Veteran’s Day was Saturday.

It was celebrated throughout the weekend, however. Events started Friday. The Imperial County Veteran’s Memorial was officially dedicated at the entrance to the County Airport. Also Friday Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia recognized the Veteran of the Year for the 56th Assembly District. In a ceremony at the Assemblyman’s County office at the Airport in Imperial. The 2017 Veteran of the year recipient was El Centro resident Kimberly Kim Vincent. Garcia said she was selected for her lifelong commitment to ensuring veteran’s and their families receive the dignity and services that they earned as well as he overall body of community work and advocacy efforts. Saturday the El Centro Patriotic Planning Committee held a Veteran’s Awareness Walk and Ceremony. The Walk started at the New County Veteran’s Memorial and ended at the El Centro Veteran’s Memorial in Bucklin Park. The ceremony was held at the conclusion of the walk.