Supervisors Agree to Extension

(The Moratorium will be extended)….That was the decision Monday afternoon.

The County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting Monday afternoon in El Centro. The only action item on the agenda was a request to extend the Moratorium on the Counties Public Benefit Program. The original 90-day moratorium was to discuss how to improve and expedite the disbursement of funds, as well as to create recommended guidelines to qualify applicants under the Benefit program. An Ad-Hoc committee consisting of Supervisors Luis Plancarte and Ray Castillo was appointed. Monday the committee asked for the extension to the moratorium, saying more time was needed. The Board approved and the extension was granted.