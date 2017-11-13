IID Board Meeting

(IID Board meets Tuesday)…The meeting opens to the public at 1:00 in the afternoon.

Only two action items are on the agenda. The Directors will discuss the E-Green Solar Program, and be asked to approve the summary of terms from the Citizens Energy Corporation. The Board will also be asked to adopt a resolution concerning the California Environmental Quality Act findings on the Enterprise Industrial Park Project. The Imperial Irrigation District Board will meet in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.