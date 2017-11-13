  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • IID Board Meeting

IID Board Meeting

Details

(IID Board meets Tuesday)…The meeting opens to the public at 1:00 in the afternoon.

Only two action items are on the agenda. The Directors will discuss the E-Green Solar Program, and be asked to approve the summary of terms from the Citizens Energy Corporation. The Board will also be asked to adopt a resolution concerning the California Environmental Quality Act findings on the Enterprise Industrial Park Project. The Imperial Irrigation District Board will meet in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.

 

AM Copiers
KXO Radio FM107.5