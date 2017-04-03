Two collisions

(Two vehicle collisions)…The first was reported early Monday morning.

At just before 5:30 in the morning a vehicle traveling Highway 115 went out of control near Snyder Road. The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled in a field. County Fire responded to the scene and their Emergency medical Service personnel said one person suffered major injuries. No other details were made available. At 8:17 Monday morning a two-vehicle collision was reported at Hoskins and Andre Roads. It was a truck versus a vehicle, and the vehicle was knocked into a canal. It was partially submerged, with one person stuck halfway out of the vehicle. Emergency personnel were able to extract the person from the vehicle. There was no information as to any injuries. Both incidents remain under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.