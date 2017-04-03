Several issues on Board agenda

. The Board is scheduled to receive an update on the construction of the Oren R. Fox Detention Facility Project. They will discuss appointing an Imperial Valley representative to the Mexicali Sanitation Binational Technical Committee. The Supervisors will receive information on Assembly Bill 920, the California Renewable energy Act of 2017. The bill was recently submitted to the Assembly. They will discuss re-structuring their Board Meetings and the reorganization of the County Executive Office. The Board will be asked to take action on a Community Benefit Program Loan with Pacificland International development, Incorporated for the Imperial center Project. Also at the meeting, The Elsa Hechanova Memorial Award for Outstanding Commitment to Victim Advocacy will be presented, and the Board will be asked to declare the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The Board convenes into public session at 9:30 Tuesday morning.