Son of Pepe Aguilar officially charged

(Son of Mexican star officially charged)…24 year old Jose Emiliano Aguilar was in court late last week.

Aguilar, the son of Pepe Aguilar, was originally arrested March 14th. The 24 year old was crossing the international border into the United States at the San Ysidro Port. A routine search of his vehicle by Customs and Border Protection Officers resulted in the discovery of four Chinese Nationals in the trunk of the vehicle. A Federal complaint of human smuggling was officially filed in San Diego. Aguilar, a U.S. Citizen, was released on a $15,000 bond.