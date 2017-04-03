Cesar Chavez celebrated

Events were held throughout the County.

They began late last week at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts center in Calexico. That event was hosted by the Calexico Neighborhood House. The Civil Rights Leader and Labor activist was also honored at the Old Post Office Pavilion in El Centro and at an event at Cattle Call Arena in Brawley. Chavez was recognized for his birthday on March 31st. He was born in Yuma, Arizona. He was honored for his efforts as co-creator of the United Farm Workers Union and his activism for the Farm Worker rights.