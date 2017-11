Pet Adoption Event

The Humane Society of Imperial County will host a three day pet adoption event.

It's National Adoption Weekend and the Humane Society will give you an opportunity to add some love to your life with a pet that needs you. The adoption event will be held at the Humane Society shelter on Pico Avenue in El Centro Friday , November 10 , from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. , Saturday , November 11 , from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday , November 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.