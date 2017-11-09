Westbound Interstate 8 Reopens

An early morning traffic accident caused the closure of westbound lanes of Interstate 8 near Jacumba Thursday.

According to the California Highway Patrol , at 2:45 a.m. Thursday , 2 semi-tractor trailer rigs and a pick up truck collided. Both of the tractor trailer rigs overturned spilling diesel fuel and olive oil on the highway and shutting down the westbound lanes near the Carrizo Gorge interchange. Traffic was being detoured at In - Ko _ Pah while Haz Mat crews cleaned up the spill. One lane westbound was reported re-opened by about 11:00 a.m. One person sustained minor injuries. Cause of the accident remains under investigation.