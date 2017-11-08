Former DACA Recipient Arrested

Twenty-three year old Juan Manuel Montes-Bojorquez was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents Monday night.

Montes-Bojorquez is a prior DACA beneficiary , a Mexican citizen , who was previously removed from the U.S. after he was arrested attempting to illegally enter this country in February of this year. Shortly before midnight Monday Montes-Bojorquez was observed entering the U.S. about 3.5 miles east of downtown Calexico. The man was seen running north and then tried to evade Border Patrol agents. He was arrested and transported to the Calexico station for processing. Montes-Bojorquez was booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of re-entry after removal.