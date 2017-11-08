Salton Sea Beach Fire

Multiple Imperial Valley fire departments responded to a Tuesday morning fie in Salton Sea Beach.

According to Imperial County Fire Chief Tony Rohoutas the first alarm was issued shortly after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. Salton City Fire Department responded to Judy Street where they found a house burning. The fire spread to a large storage structure and then to an abandoned house. Salton City Fire issued a second alarm and then a third and fourth alarm. According to Rohoutas men and equipment responded from Imperial County Fire as well as Westmorland , Calipatria , Brawley , Holtville , Calexico and El Centro departments as well as Naval Air Facility El Centro and both state prisons. . The fire was contained in about an hour and crews remained on scene until about noon. There were no injuries reported and cause of the fire remains under investigation.