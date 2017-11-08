Water Board Takes Action

The State Water Resources Control Board adopted a revised Order WRO 2002 - 0013 which now sets annual commitments for Salton Sea restoration and mitigation efforts.

The action also provides the Water Board with continued jurisdiction over the implementation and restoration efforts of the inland sea. The action , adopted Tuesday , means the California Natural Resources Agency will lead the efforts and requires that agency to annually report to the Water Board on progress made towards the milestones made in the order. According to the Imperial Irrigation District General Manager Kevin Kelley , " In the end , the revised order provides accountability and gives assurances to the residents of the Imperial and Coachella Valleys that continued restoration efforts will remain in place as long as the water transfers continue."