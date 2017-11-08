Arrest In Hit & Run Accident

El Centro Police made an arrest in a hit and run accident that occurred early Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after midnight Wednesday when a traffic sign and fire hydrant in the 1700 block of South Imperial Avenue were struck by a black Suburban that then fled the scene. The SUV was located just around the corner in the parking lot of Del Taco and 3 people were seen running from the vehicle. El Centro Police were able to contact the owner of the SUV who told them who was supposed to be driving the vehicle. Police were able to locate the 35-year old woman that was driving and she was arrested and charged with hit & run and driving under the influence. The accident remains under investigation.