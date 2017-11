Mega Mixer

The Imperial Chamber of Commerce's Fall Mega Mixer is Thursday.

The mixer will take place at 447 W. Aten Road in Imperial and will feature many local businesses like Brickhouse Deli , Half Baked Powder Coating , Val's Furniture , Sun Community Federal Credit Union , Style Dots , Premier Jewelry , BLISS Home Décor , Restoration: A Hair & Beauty Workshop , Travel by Cheryl and Imperial Coffee Company. The mixer runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.