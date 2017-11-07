Property Owners Beware

Imperial County Clerk / Recorder Chuck Storey is warning property owners to beware of a predatory practice that has returned.

According to Storey , many property owners in Imperial County are receiving letters that solicit them to send money to obtain a " certified copy " of their deed. Storey told KXO News that the county recorder is the only agency in Imperial County that can issue certified copies of a recorded deed. Property owners can come into the Clerk / Recorders office , or mail a request , and pay $2.50 for the first page and $1.00 for each additional page for a certified copy of the recorded deed. The predatory providers will charge exorbitant fees for a service you can easily handle yourself for a lot less money. Storey suggested you contact his office with any questions. The County Clerk / Recorders Office is open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday in the County Administration Building in El Centro.