Limited Access To Imperial Dam

The Bureau of Reclamation will reopen Phil Swing Park near Imperial Dam on or before Monday , November 13 , 2017.

The park was closed in September 2014 and other public locations near Imperial Dam on the Colorado River to accommodate upgrades of the dam's control house and electrical substation infrastructure. The Imperial Dam was completed in 1938 and the systems required both repair and modernization according to the Bureau. The dam is located approximately 18 miles northeast of Yuma , Arizona and is the primary diversion point for Colorado River water into the All-American Canal , the Coachella Canal , the Yuma Main Canal and the Gila Gravity Main Canal. Imperial Dam , the All-American Canal and the Gila Gravity Main Canal's headworks are operated and maintained by the Imperial Irrigation District.