Visiting Restrictions

El Centro Regional Medical Center that they are taking steps to prevent the spread of flu to patients by restricting visitors.

Effective immediately only one family member per patient will be allowed and no one under 16 years of age will be permitted to visit the patient. ECRMC is also asking that visitors with a cold , cough , or fever not to visit patients or to accompany them to visits to the clinics. The hospital said that anyone with flu-like symptoms - whether they are a patient or a visitor who absolutely needs to come - must wear a mask while they are any El Centro Regional facility. Masks are available at entrance desks. Chief Nursing Officer Louise Kearney said , " For the safety of patients and staff , ECRMC is restricting visitors , however individuals who need medical attention for flu-like symptoms should continue to seek care from ECRMC or it's outpatient clinics."