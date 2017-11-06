Water Board Meets

The California Water Resources Control Board will meet Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Board will hold a public hearing during their regular meeting to discuss and consider action on a Draft Stipulated Order that would amend the 2002 Water Rights Order that approved the long-term transfer of water from the Imperial Irrigation District to the San Diego County Water Authority. . If approved , the amended order would address the Salton Sea , establishing annual milestones the State of California must meet as part of the Salton Sea Management Program Phase One Ten-Year Plan. The two-day meeting will be held at the Los Angeles headquarters of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.