Chili Cookoff Winners

The 2017 Brawley Cattle Call Chili Cook Off kicked off the week long event Saturday.

Winners of the Chili Cook Off were Mingo's Full House , first , Los Chili's Caliente , second and third place went to Gateway Disciples. The People's Choice Award and Best Booth Award went to the Brawley Firefighters Association. Cattle Call festivities continue tonight with the Kick -off Mixer at the Inferno in downtown Brawley.