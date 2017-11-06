USBP Agents Arrest Wanted Felon

U. S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant out of Madera , California.

The 26-year old mas arrested shortly after midnight Monday by Border Patrol agents assigned to the Integrated Targeting Team in Blythe. The agents stopped the man for an immigration and criminal check and discovered he was a convicted felon wanted for parole violation. A search of the man's car led to the discovery of a loaded .45 caliber handgun , small amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine plus more than $7,000 in cash. The man was turned over to the Blythe Police Department.