Tomorrow Is Election Day

November 7, 2017 is the Uniform District Election in Imperial County.

According to Imperial County Registrar of Voters Debra Porter , this is not a county-wide election so some areas of the county will not be participating. On the ballot in the City of Brawley there will be 4 candidates seeking two seats on the Brawley City Council. Incumbents Sam Couchman and Helen Noriega along with challengers Luke Hamby and Roman Castro. Also in Brawley , voters will be asked to extend the Brawley Utility Users Tax past the May 2018 expiration date. The measure continues the 4% tax on utilities in the city. It is Measure W on the ballot. Voters will also be asked to decide whether to make the position of City Treasured appointed or keep it an elected position.

Other areas of the county will vote on various school and special district seats. The County Board of Education Trustee for Areas 1and 2 are on the ballot as well as Meadows Union , San Pasqual ,Westmorland Elementary school districts. The Bombay Beach Community Services District , Heber Public Utility District and the Salton Community Services races are all up for grabs.