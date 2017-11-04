Valley Teams Advance

The CIF - San Diego Section Football Play off brackets have been announced and several Imperial Valley teams will advance.

The undefeated Southwest Eagles will take their 10 - 0 record and Imperial Valley League title to the Division 3 play offs. The Eagles of Coach John Mitosinka will have a first round as the number 1 seed and then , if they advance , would have home games up until the finals. The Imperial Tigers were seeded number 5 in the Division 3 bracket and will have a home game against number 12 seeded Patrick Henry.

The Central Spartans under first year head coach David Pena are seeded number 3 in the Division 4 play offs. The will have a bye this Friday.The Calexico Bulldogs made it to the Division 4 play offs and will meet Kearny Friday night in San Diego. The Bulldogs of Coach John Tyree are a number 11 seed while Kearny is a 6 seed.

In the Division 5 play offs the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots are seeded number 1. They will host Southwest High School of San Diego on Friday night.