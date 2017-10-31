Environmental Summit

(8th Annual Imperial County Environmental Health Leadership Summit)…The two-day event will be held Thursday and Friday.

The event is free to the public, but you must register to attend. Registration is available online, or the first day of the summit at 7:30 in the morning. The summit begins at 8:30 Thursday morning. The Summit will be held at the Imperial Center, in the Twin Dragon Restaurant on Yourman Road in Heber. First day topics include the Salton Sea and Asthma, and Climate Equity for Disadvantaged Communities. Speaking on the second day will be Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, chairman of the Joint Legislative Committee on Climate Policies, and Assemblymember Cristina Garcia, Chair of the Assembly Committee on Natural Resources. Other speakers include Richard Corey, Executive Officer for California Air Resources. Local speakers include County Supervisor Ray Castillo, Esparanza Colio Warren, Matt Dessert, Air Pollution Control Officer for Imperial County, Imperial Irrigation District General Manager Kevin Kelley and several others