Poll Workers Needed

The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has issued an urgent call for Poll Workers.

The workers are needed for the Tuesday , November 7 , 2017 Uniform District Election. Poll workers are paid $65.00 to serve as election clerk or $75.00 as an Inspector on Election Day. Registrar of Voters Debra Porter says that no experience is necessary , but workers must be a registered California voter or legal resident of the United States and at least 18 years old. If you're interested you may contact the registrar at 442-265-1060.