Cartel Leader Arrested

(Mexican Cartel Leader arrested)…Sajid Emilio Quintero Navidad was arrested in San Diego.

The US Attorney’s Office says he was taken into custody at the San Ysidro Border Crossing. They have released no other details. Quintero Navidad is the cousin of fugitive drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, suspected in the murder of DEA Agent Enrique KIKI Camarena in the 1980’s. Quintero Navidad was indicted by a San Diego Federal Grand Jury in September, charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine for importation, conspiracy to import the drugs and conspiracy to launder money. A sealed arrest warrant was issued at the same time.