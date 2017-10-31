Tim Hurley Concerts

(Tim Hurley Concert this Friday)…Hurley is a rising Country Music star.

He will hold a special concert at the Naval Air Facility El Centro. It will be a tribute to the military and their families. The concert will be held on the NAF Softball Field #1, starting at 7:00 pm. The concert is hosted by the NAF Community Recreation Program and is free to all personnel with base access. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Bleacher seating will be limited. Hurley will also be performing a free concert this Saturday as part of the Imperial County Veteran’s Day Parade and celebration in Holtville.