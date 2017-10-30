Veteran's Day

The Veteran’s Day Ceremony in Brawley has been canceled)… Veteran’s Day this year is on the same day as the Cattle Call Parade.

The Brawley Veteran’s Honor Wall Committee decided not to compete with the annual Cattle Call Parade. Instead of the ceremony at the Honor Wall, local Veterans will lead the Cattle Call Parade. Organizers say the main reason for the decision is to not stretch city staff any thinner than it will already be with the Cattle Call events, and to ensure everyone enjoys a wonderful Brawley Cattle Call tradition.