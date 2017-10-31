New River MOU Ceremony

(New River Project MOU)…It was signed Monday afternoon in Calexico.

It was held at Nosotros Park The Historic ceremony was hosted by the City of Calexico, The Imperial Irrigation District and Imperial County. The ceremony commemorated the signing of the New River Improvement Project Memorandum of Understanding by the three entities. The MOU solidifies a mutual agreement between the parties, affirming priorities, goals, and future maintenance and operation commitments related to the project. Attending the ceremony were officials from the California Environmental Protection Agency and the Regional Water Quality Control Board, Along with several local dignitaries from the City of Calexico, IID, The County and other communities around the Valley. The California EPA provided the initial grant for the project, once the MOU was signed.