Cody's Closet Event

You swap a bag for a Bag two-day event. Residents are asked to bring a bag of candy and receive a bag to fill with clothes and household items. There is a limit of five bags per person per day. It is being held Tuesday October 31st and Thursday November 2nd, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, at 535 Desert Gardens Drive in El Centro. No outside bags will be allowed.