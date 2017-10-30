Imperial Building a New School

(A New Elementary School for Imperial)…It is a long time in coming.

Planning for the new school began in 2007. The groundbreaking ceremony was held late last week, just east of the Paseo Del Sol Sub-division. The new school will be named Cross Elementary. It will consist of seven buildings with 60,000 square feet. It will house grade kindergarten through 5th grades. It will have 34 classes, including six Kindergarten classrooms. The project cost is set at $34 million and is being paid for through Measure O funds. Measure O was approved by voters last November. Construction is expected to be completed in the 2018-2019 school year. It is scheduled to open for the 2020 school year.