Comunity Champions

(Three new Community Champions)….They were recognized late last week.

It was Molina Healthcare’s annual Community Champions event. It was held at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse near El Centro. This year’s Community Champions are Yulil Alonso Garza, Founder and president of Mothers and Men Against Gangs Coalition. Amanda Brooke, Deputy Superintendent of the Imperial County Office of Education, and Larry Hudson, president of the Imperial Lion’s Club. The event was created to honor the memory of Doctor C. David Molina, founder of Molina Healthcare. Officials say the awards ceremony brings together people whose leadership, volunteerism and public advocacy embody Doctor Molina’s spirit of service, family and community.