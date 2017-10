Polluted Weekend

(Weekend Air Pollution)….It was reported in Calexico.

The Air Pollution Control District issued Air Quality Alarms beginning Saturday. Air Quality levels were listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy. This was due to very high levels of PM 2.5. The last Alert was issued Monday morning at 2:00 am. By ^;)) am Monday the levels of PM 2.5 lowered way down. Air Quality was listed as Good for Calexico and the rest of the County.