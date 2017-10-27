Jane Doe

(Cold Case Jane Doe has been identified)…Her identity had been listed as Angel Baby.

This was due to a partial tattoo on the victim’s ankle. She had been found shot to death near the Colorado River in 1999. Yuma County Sheriff’s were notified by the Federal Bureau of Investigations that a positive identification had been made. The victim was 18-year-old Angel Marie McAlister from San Diego. The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. The Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with any information surrounding the incident to contact the Sheriff’s office. Callers can remain anonymous by calling 78-CRIME.