Rabies Vaccination Clinics

(Rabies Vaccination Clinics)…..The Imperial County Public Health Department’s Animal Control office has announced the schedule for the low cost Rabies Vaccination Clinics.

Animal Control has been conducting the Clinics for over 47 years. The Clinics are scheduled from November 4th through February 25th, 2018 at various locations throughout the County. Last year over 2,000 dogs were vaccinated and licensed at clinics offered by Imperial County Animal Control.