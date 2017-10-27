Special Detail on Halloween

(Calexico Police will be out in Force)…It will be a special enforcement detail.

Chief Reggie Gomez says the detail is scheduled for Halloween on Tuesday, October 31. The City experiences a significant amount of vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Halloween. All traffic violators will be cited. Parents are also asking parents to walk their children through entire blocks at a time to avoid backing up traffic and endangering other Trick or Treaters. The Department says the special Detail is for the safety of all persons and to restore continued normal flow of traffic.