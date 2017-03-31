Supervisors Recognize Autism and Crime Victims

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors adopted two resolutions that recognize the importance of raising public awareness and acceptance of autism and reaffirmed their commitment to respect and enforce victim's rights and address their needs.

The Board supported the annual observance of the month of April as Autism Awareness Month with the hope to promote a better understanding of the Autism Spectrum Disorder. The proclamation celebrates the work of advocates , professionals , family members and all who work to build a brighter tomorrow alongside those with autism.

The Board also recognized National Crime Victim's Rights Week , observed April 2, through April 8 , 2017. The week is designated in honor of the victims and crime survivors who turned personal tragedy into a motivating force in their efforts to improve the community's response to victims of crime and build a more just community. In honor of National Crime Victim's Rights Week , the Imperial County District Attorney's Office will host the Second Annual 5K Walk / Run on Saturday , April 8, 2017 at Cattle Call Arena in Brawley. Registration begins at 7:00 A.M. and the Walk / Run begins at 8:00 A.M.