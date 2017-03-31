Additional Lane To Open At Border

Southbound travelers will get a break starting Monday.

The U.S. General Services Administration ( GSA ) will open an additional temporary southbound lane at the downtown Calexico port of entry. Opening the additional lane was initiated in response to traffic congestion resulting from the closing of one southbound lane in January. The lane closure was made necessary for the installation of underground utilities as part of the expansion of the Calexico port.

Beginning on Monday , April 3, 2017 , at 8:00 A.M. , the westernmost lane of Highway 111 ( Imperial Avenue ) north of the port will be reconfigured to accommodate southbound vehicle traffic just south of the intersection of East 2nd Street and Imperial Avenue. GSA says that drivers should expect reduced speeds and altered traffic patterns through the construction area. All southbound vehicle lanes are projected to reopen June 10, 2017.