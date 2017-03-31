Early Morning Accident

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning accident that claimed a life.

The accident was reported at 3:10 A.M. Friday in the area of County 14th Street and Avenue G. The initial investigation revealed that a Ford van was northbound on Avenue G when the van was struck by a pick up truck traveling westbound on County 14th Street. The pick up truck had failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. The identification of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the pick up was identified as 49-year old Jose Luis Tapia-Fierro of Yuma. He was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was than taken into custody and booked at Yuma County Detention Center for Second Degree Murder. The case remains under investigation and according to YCSO , alcohol does appear to be a factor in the collision.