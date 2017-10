Ginnis Honored by City Council

(Westmorland Battalion Chief Honored)…The ceremony was held at the Westmorland City Council Meeting.

The Council recognized Michael Ginnis for his service to the Westmorland Fire Department and the City of Westmorland. Ginnis is a Westmorland native. He has worked for the Fire Department from 1998 to 2012. He moved away for 2 years, and then resumed his career with the Department in 2014. Ginnis said his dedication to the Fire Department was his way of giving back to the community.