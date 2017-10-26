Veterans Day Parade

(Annual Veterans Day Parade)…It will be held November 4th.

The Imperial County Veterans Day Parade is hosted by the City of Holtville, The American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary Bradley Keffer Post 138 and the Holtville Chamber of Commerce. Residents of Imperial County and surrounding communities are invited to honor and pay tribute to our Veterans and Active Duty service members during the 4th Annual Imperial County Veterans Day. The Parade will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday November 4th. The Parade Route begins at Walnut and 5th Streets, moves west on 5th, turns right on Pine Avenue, where it ends alongside Holt Park. The Holtville Fire Department will host a pancake breakfast for Veterans and their families beginning at 7:30 am on the day of the parade. The City has organized food and craft vendors. The Chamber has coordinated live entertainment provided by Tim Hurley. Hot Rods and Beer will host a Beer Garden with lunch plates.