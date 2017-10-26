Air Quality Alert For Calexico

(Very high levels of PM 2.5)….The Air Quality Alert was issued at 6:00 Thursday morning.

The Air Quality Monitoring station at Ethel Street in Calexico recorded very high levels of the finite Particulate Matter. Air Quality in Calexico was listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Those groups include people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children. At mid-morning the levels of PM 2.5 were still high. The US Environmental Protection Agency says with high levels of PM 2.5, people in the Sensitive Groups should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Air Quality for the rest of the County has been listed as good.