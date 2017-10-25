Blast Rocks El Centro

An explosion rocked an industrial facility across from the Imperial Valley Mall Wednesday.

According to the El Centro Fire Department , shortly after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday , an ECFD Engine was in the 2000 block of Dogwood Avenue when they heard an explosion and then noticed smoke coming from the K-C Welding facility in the 3000 block of Dogwood. That engine with three firefighters immediately responded to the scene and also requested additional resources. The first engine arrived less than a minute after the explosion and began assessing the situation. They determined that a large tanker truck used to carry flammable liquids was being repaired when the explosion occurred. Firefighters evacuated the area and cooled down the tanker. Firefighters than made their way to the top of the tanker and used foam to suppress any vapors being released. One person was injured and was airlifted to a Palm Desert hospital by REACH Air Ambulance. The Imperial County Fire Department and ECFD operated a unifies Command Center during the incident The incident remains under investigation.