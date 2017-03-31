Ultra Light Crashes

U.S. Border Patrol agents recovered an ultra light aircraft that crashed after crossing the U.S. - Mexican border.

On Wednesday night , Border Patrol agents tracked the aircraft after it made a cross-border incursion from Mexico and landed in the U.S. Agents first observed the aircraft at about 10:30 P.M. The aircraft was operating without lights and in violation of Federal Aviation Administration regulations. The aircraft was located a about 8:20 A.M. near Salton City , California where it had crashed. The pilot had fled the site and no drugs or other contraband was found..Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim said , " These ultra light aircraft are extremely dangerous to legitimate air traffic. We urge the community to call 911 if they see or hear one at night since it's illegal to operate during hours of darkness and could cause a catastrophic accident with other aircraft." Kim added ultra light aircraft look similar to hang gliders and the engines sound similar to lawnmower engines.