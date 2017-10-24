Drug Take Back Day

This Saturday , October 28 , the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and local partners will give you a chance to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding your home of potentially dangerous expired , unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The 14th Drug Take Bay Day in the last seven years will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and drop off points will be at Vons in El Centro and Brawley , Food 4 Less in Calexico and at the U.S. Border Patrol Station on Aten Road in Imperial. Individuals can take pills and other solid forms of medication to one of the Imperial Valley locations. The service is free and anonymous. Liquids , needles and sharps can not be accepted.

Last year the public turned in 450 tons of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and it's partners. This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that are in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion , misuse and abuse. Flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash poses potential environmental safety and health hazards.