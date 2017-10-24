BP Arrests Man With $1 Million Warrant

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a 37-year old man after they saw him climbing over the border fence about a half mile east of the Calexico port of entry.

The man , a Mexican citizen , was taken to the Calexico station for processing where it was discovered he had been convicted of Re-Entry After Deportation in 2005 and served 27 months in prison. Agents also discovered an unresolved $1 million felony warrant from San Diego County for sexual assault. Miguel Jimenez-Araujo will again be prosecuted for Re-Entry After Removal.