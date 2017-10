Training and Clinic

(Volunteer Training and Legal Immigration Clinic)…It will be held this Saturday.

The event is being hosted by a group called Justice For Our Neighbors. It will be held at the First United Methodist Church in El Centro. The Volunteer Training will be held from 9:00 am to 12 Noon Saturday. The Legal Immigration Clinic will be held immediately after the Training, from 12 noon to 2:00 pm.