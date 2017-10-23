SR-111 Connectors To Eastbound I-8 To Close

The northbound and southbound State Route 111 connectors to Interstate 8 will close long-term begin Tuesday afternoon.

Caltrans crews will continue work on Segment 4 of the I-8 Update Project. Motorists will be detoured around the closure via westbound I-8 to Dogwood Road south to the eastbound I-8 on-ramp.

On Wednesday night , crews will close a one-mile portion of eastbound I-8 to continue construction work on the eastbound side of the freeway. Caltrans says that eastbound I-8 will be reconfigured to one lane and shifted to the westbound lanes. During the closure , traffic on eastbound Interstate 8 will be detoured just west of the Highway 111 interchange onto the westbound lanes and then back to eastbound lanes just east of the interchange. Westbound traffic will still have access to both north and southbound Highway 111.. The closures will be in effect for six months.

The I-8 Update Project is a major pavement rehabilitation project consisting of five segments that will cover 48 miles on I-8 in Imperial County. The project began in 2016 and is scheduled to be completed in 2019.