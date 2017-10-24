Forum To Meet

The Colorado River Citizens Forum will meet in El Centro Wednesday.

The Forum is part of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission. The meeting agenda includes items pertaining to a new U.S. - Mexico Colorado River Agreement. The history of the Salton Sea will be discussed as well as monitoring and research and future projects for the sea. The meeting is scheduled to run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will be held in the Imperial Irrigation District Board Room in El Centro.