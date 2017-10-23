CBP Officers Seize $3.2 Million Worth of Narcotics

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at San Diego and Imperial County ports of entry seized over 1,800 pounds of narcotics worth $3.2 million over the weekend.

On Friday morning at about 11:00 a.m. a tractor with an empty trailer entered the cargo facility at the Calexico East port of entry. The big rig was referred to secondary inspection where the port's imaging system noticed anomalies in the front wall of the trailer. Further investigation led to the discovery of 54 large wrapped packages of marijuana stacked in a hidden compartment in the trailer wall. The marijuana weighed 1,116 pounds and has a street value of nearly $450,000. The driver , a 37-year old Mexican citizen who resides in Mexicali , was arrested.

Later Friday evening , at the Andrade port of entry , officers encountered two 18-year olds in a large SUV. An intensive investigation led to the discovery of 21 wrapped packages of methamphetamine , 3 packages of cocaine and 2 packages of heroin hidden in the vehicles gas tank. There was 46 pounds of meth , 8 pounds of cocaine and 4 pounds of heroin with a combined street value of more than $220,000. The driver and passenger , both U.S. citizens from Phoenix , Arizona , were arrested.