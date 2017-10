Plane Crash Causes Fire

( Brush fire started tragically)….A small plane crash caused a brush fire near Lakeside Saturday.

The plane had departed Gillespie Field in El Cajon earlier Saturday. At around 4:20 in the afternoon the plane reportedly went down on a remote hill near El Capitan Reservoir. Both of those on board the plane were killed in the crash. Officials say the crash sparked a brush fire in the area. Cal Fire crews were able to control the blaze at aro0und 20 acres.